UN welcomes temporary halt in Yemen military operations

The United Nations welcomes moves by Yemen's warring sides to temporarily halt military operations and urges them to engage "without preconditions" with U.N.-led peace efforts, the spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general said on Wednesday.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group had said it would halt military operations as of Wednesday after the Iran-aligned movement this week declared a three-day cessation of cross-border attacks and ground offensives in Yemen.

The unilateral initiatives came following a U.N. call for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and as Saudi Arabia hosts allied Yemeni factions in Riyadh on Wednesday for week-long consultations.

