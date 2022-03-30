China, Russia relations continue to develop resiliently, says Chinese foreign minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:29 IST
Chinese and Russian relations have "withstood the test of international turbulence" and continue to develop resiliently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said when he met his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, Phoenix TV reported.
It was Wang's first in-person meeting with Sergei Lavrov since the war in Ukraine broke out.
