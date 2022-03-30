Russia moving troops to encircle Ukrainian forces in east, presidential adviser says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:44 IST
Russia is moving forces from northern to eastern Ukraine to try to encircle Ukrainian troops, but is keeping some behind near the capital Kyiv to tie down part of the Ukrainian military there, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday.
Speaking on national television, Oleksiy Arestovych also said Ukraine had improved its negotiating position since before the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, pushing to secure neutral status but with external security guarantees.
