SC asks Centre to clear stand on export of iron ore in Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the Karnataka government to clear stand on export of extracted iron ore in the state saying either it has to be consumed or sold.A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on the issue and file response by April 8.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on the issue and file response by April 8. The top also directed the Central Empowered Committee, appointed by SC, and the monitoring committee to submit a status report indicating the approximate available quantity of iron ore on ground.

''There is no meaning of keeping extracted iron on the ground. Either it has to be consumed, sold or taken off the ground. Let us first clear the ground then we will see what to do. By virtue of that, the state government and development fund may get some money,'' said the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

The apex court had earlier refused to lift the ban on export of iron ore pellets from Karnataka-based miners.

While private miners had sought lifting of ban on iron ore exports, the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had ruled out any possibility of allowing export of iron ore pellets from Karnataka.

The apex court has been passing orders since 2009 in a PIL filed by NGO, 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya', which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state.

