Turkey says no 2nd day of face-to-face talks

The talks had been expected to resume on Wednesday, but Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides were bringing the proposals back to their capitals. Cavusoglu said he expected a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at an unspecified time.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:54 IST
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Turkey says Ukrainian and Russian delegations have decided to return home for consultations after making progress in negotiations. The talks on Tuesday hosted by Turkey sketched out what could end up being a framework for ending the war. The talks had been expected to resume on Wednesday, but Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two sides were bringing the proposals back to their capitals. At the conference in Istanbul, Ukraine's delegation laid a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow would in the meantime cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations." Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said negotiators would take Ukraine's proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then Moscow would provide a response, but he did not say when. Cavusoglu said he expected a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers at an unspecified time. He said another meeting between the presidents of the two countries is also on the agenda. Russian state news agency Tass reported that Moscow's delegates arrived back in Russia late Tuesday.

