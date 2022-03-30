Hong Kong reports 6,981 new coronavirus infections
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:05 IST
Hong Kong reported 6,981 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, as daily infections continued to decline with the government preparing to ease some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures starting in April.
