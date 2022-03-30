Left Menu

UN says over 4 million have fled Ukraine

Of those, 2.3 million have entered Poland.Aid workers say the flow has eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
