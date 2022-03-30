UN says over 4 million have fled Ukraine
Of those, 2.3 million have entered Poland.Aid workers say the flow has eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.
The UN refugee agency says more than 4 million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees posted Wednesday on a website that tracks refugee flows around the world that 4.01 million people have now fled Ukraine. Of those, 2.3 million have entered Poland.
