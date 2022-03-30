Left Menu

SC to start physical hearing of cases from April 4

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday said the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:22 IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday said the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4. "Monday onwards we are opening fully, physically. Monday and Friday, we will provide advocates virtual hearing if they ask for such options," said CJI Ramana.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench for the decision, saying "the Bar expresses its gratitude for the decision". The Supreme Court currently has been holding virtual hearings on Monday and Friday and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the hearings are in physical forms.

On January 2 this year, the top court had decided to shift to the virtual hearings from January 3 in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant. Suspending the hybrid mode of the hearing, the apex court had decided to shift to a complete virtual form of hearing of the cases. (ANI)

