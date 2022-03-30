Hunt on for man suspected of killing wife, 3 other family members in Ahmedabad

Police have launched a search for a man after his wife, two teenage children and another relative were found dead inside their locked house here in Gujarat, an official said on Wednesday.

The semi-decomposed bodies of Sonalben Gaekwad (37), her son Ganesh (17), daughter Pragati (15) and Sonalben's grandmother Subhadraben were found on Tuesday night in their house in Odhav locality of Ahmedabad. It is suspected that they were stabbed to death a few days back, the official said.

The incident came to light after Sonalben's mother Sanjuben approached the police, saying she was not able to contact her daughter on phone and that the latter's house was locked from outside.

Sonalben's husband Vinod Gaekwad is the main suspect in the case and efforts are on to nab him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Achal Tyagi told reporters. ''The suspect had called up his mother at his native place in Maharashtra to say that someone attacked his family and he escaped. There is no evidence of an attack from outside. It appears he told a lie to mislead everyone,'' the official said.

Five police teams have been formed to investigate the case and gather evidence, he said. The police were also questioning Sanjuben. Vinod had allegedly attacked her with a knife a few days ago over a property dispute, the official said. Vinod was angry as his mother-in-law had refused to transfer her house in her daughter's name, he said.

He used to have frequent fights with his wife after getting drunk. But, these are not enough reasons to kill his children, the official said, adding that at this stage, they cannot rule out involvement of another person along with Vinod in the crime.

''The suspect's mother-in-law was in touch with him. He misled her by saying that his wife and other family members had gone for a birthday party and will be back soon,'' he said. The suspect's wife had invited her grandmother to their house and the latter was also among those found killed, the police added.

