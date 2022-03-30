Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31-Apr 1: MEA
Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022, the MEA said in a one-line statement.The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.
It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.
Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China. ''Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022,'' the MEA said in a one-line statement.
The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday. Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31.
German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha today over "inadvertent" firing of missile
India's missile system highly safe and secure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Rajya Sabha on accidental firing of missile.
India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on accidental missile firing incident.
India's missile system very reliable & safe; missile incident 'regrettable'; Rajnath Singh in Parliament
UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had British passport returned -UK lawmaker