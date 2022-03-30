Delhi Police can't leave barricades unattended on roads; must remove them when not in use: Govt

The Delhi Police, under no circumstances, should leave barricades unmanned on city roads and they should be removed when not in use, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the inputs provided by the Delhi Police, barriers and barricades are placed strategically on the roads of the national capital and its borders by following a set protocol for safety and security of people, the minister said. The set protocol is governed by a Delhi Police standing order and circular.

''As per extant guidelines, under no circumstances the barricades should be left unmanned and they should be removed from the carriageway and footpaths when not in use,'' he said replying to a written question.

Rai said whenever any complaint pertaining to barriers is received, appropriate action according to law is taken to address the issues raised in the complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)