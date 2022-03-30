Fire at J-K civil secretariat, brought under control after an hour

A fire broke out inside the Civil Secretariat complex, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, here on Wednesday, officials said.

Flames were first noticed in a room used by the rural development department around 9:45 am. The blaze quickly spread to adjoining rooms, they said.

A fire tender from the secretariat fire station was joined by one from the city station to put out the blaze. Senior officials have rushed to the spot, the officials said. The fire was brought under control after about an hour, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the first floor of a prefabricated double-story structure on the backside of the main building, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)