Left Menu

Fire at J-K civil secretariat, brought under control after an hour

A fire broke out inside the Civil Secretariat complex, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, here on Wednesday, officials said.Flames were first noticed at a room used by the rural development department around 945 am. Senior officials have rushed to the spot, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:00 IST
Fire at J-K civil secretariat, brought under control after an hour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out inside the Civil Secretariat complex, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, here on Wednesday, officials said.

Flames were first noticed in a room used by the rural development department around 9:45 am. The blaze quickly spread to adjoining rooms, they said.

A fire tender from the secretariat fire station was joined by one from the city station to put out the blaze. Senior officials have rushed to the spot, the officials said. The fire was brought under control after about an hour, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the first floor of a prefabricated double-story structure on the backside of the main building, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022