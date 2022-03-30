Left Menu

U.N. names experts to probe on possible war crimes in Ukraine

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United Nations on Wednesday named three human rights experts to conduct an investigation into possible war crimes and other violations committed during the conflict in Ukraine.

The independent panel, to be led by Erik Mose of Norway, has a mandate to "investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation", a statement said.

The U.N. Human Rights Council agreed on March 4 to establish the commission of inquiry, for one year, at the request of Ukraine and allies including the European Union, Britain and United States.

