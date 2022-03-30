Left Menu

Govt sends team to evict Chirag Pawan from bungalow allotted to his late father

The house has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party LJP, now split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The government has sent a team to evict Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, sources said on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has sent the team of officials to the bungalow in Janpath in the heart of the city to execute the eviction order issued to Chirag Paswan last year, they said.

The 12 Janpath bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it, officials said. The house has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. It was used regularly for holding the party's organisational meetings and other related events.

