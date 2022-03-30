Left Menu

Over 2,000 CAPF personnel died in action in last 3 years: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:24 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Over 2,000 personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF died in action in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said among those who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 1,995 non-gazetted officers and 47 gazetted officers.

Among the central armed police forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost the highest 950 personnel, the Border Security Force (BSF) lost 728 personnel while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) lost 103 personnel, he said replying to a written question.

Rai also said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lost 25 personnel, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 24 personnel and the Assam Rifles 13 personnel.

