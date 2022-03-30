BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-OpinionWay-Kea Partners
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:32 IST
Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 28%, LE PEN 20%, MELENCHON 15%, PECRESSE 11%, ZEMMOUR 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 1,633 respondents conducted between March 27-30; margin of error between +/- 1.1 and 2.5 pts.
