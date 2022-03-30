BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 28%, LE PEN 20%, MELENCHON 15%, PECRESSE 11%, ZEMMOUR 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 55% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,633 respondents conducted between March 27-30; margin of error between +/- 1.1 and 2.5 pts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)