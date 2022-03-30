Odisha superintending engineer arrested for amassing disproportionate assets

Vigilance officials of Odisha have arrested superintending engineer Ashish Kumar Dash on charges of amassing disproportionate assets. The highest ever cash seizure of Rs 1.39 crore was made by the state vigilance after raiding his premises, the anti-corruption department said in a statement after arresting him on Tuesday. Dash, working as the superintending engineer, rural works division, No-I, of Malkangiri district, was also found to have over Rs 4 crore in bank deposits and insurance, and gold jewellery and coins weighing approximately 2.5 kg, the statement said. The market value of the seized gold coins and jewellery was worth Rs 1.25 crore. Dash also has a flat in Cuttack district worth over Rs 32.30 lakh, and a plot at Baripal in Keonjhar district, the statement said. One more bank locker and a number of bank accounts in his name are yet to be verified, it said. Dash was intercepted by vigilance officials of Koraput Division on March 25 while he was going to a bank. During search, an amount of Rs 10,23,970 was found from his possession, it said.

Following this, Vigilance officials raided his government quarter at Malkangiri, office room, house at his native village in Jajpur district, and his apartment in Cuttack district and unearthed assets, disproportionate to his known sources of income. A case has been registered against Dash under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. He will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday.

