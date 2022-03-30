SIT set up to probe JD(U) leader's murder near Patna

A Special Investigation Team has been set up to crack the case of murder of a leader of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, who was gunned down near here two days ago.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon also said a few people have been detained in connection with the murder of JD(U) leader Deepak Mehta, though he did not divulge details.

''The SIT is working on clues based on which some people have been rounded up for questioning. We hope to solve the case very soon,” the SSP told reporters.

Mehta, who was the vice president of the Danapur Nagar Parishad, was sprayed with bullets on Monday night by motorcycle-borne assailants, said to be three in number.

The killing, which took place on the outskirts of Bihar's capital city, has triggered outrage among residents of Danapur and provided the opposition in the state with fresh ammunition to target the Nitish Kumar government on the issue of law and order.

