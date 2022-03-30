Left Menu

Maha: Police seize 37 swords from courier firm's office

No one has been arrested so far, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ujwala Vankar told reporters.Based on an information, a police team reached the courier office in Nirmala Bazar area and seized 37 swords and one kukri dagger from there, an official from Kranti Chowk police station said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:06 IST
Police seized 37 swords and a dagger from a courier company's office in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Wednesday, an official said. ''We have come to know that these swords were brought from Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab. Seven people from Aurangabad and Jalna had placed orders for them. No one has been arrested so far,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Ujwala Vankar told reporters.

Based on an information, a police team reached the courier office in Nirmala Bazar area and seized 37 swords and one 'kukri' (dagger) from there, an official from Kranti Chowk police station said. ''The seized swords and kukri were ordered by multiple people. We are now investigating about them,'' Vankar said.

