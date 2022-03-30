Left Menu

Mumbai: No pre-arrest bail for IPS officer accused of extortion

A sessions court here on Wednesday refused anticipatory bail to IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in an alleged extortion case registered against him by angadiyas.Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani rejected Deputy Commissioner of Police Tripathis plea. As per the complainants, the accused extorted money from them last December by threatening to tip off the Income Tax department about cash movements and other business activities carried out by them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:21 IST
A sessions court here on Wednesday refused anticipatory bail to IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in an alleged extortion case registered against him by angadiyas.

Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani rejected Deputy Commissioner of Police Tripathi's plea. The detailed order was not available yet.

Tripathi moved the court through his lawyer Aniket Nikam after he was named as an accused in the case, registered on the basis of a complaint filed by south Mumbai-based angadiyas (traditional couriers).

The IPS officer was falsely implicated in the case, advocate Nikam told the court, contending that Tripathi had no reason to extort money from angadiyas. Prosecution opposed the pre-arrest bail plea, saying that he was a highly influential person and could tamper with evidence.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and a sub-inspector attached to the LT Marg police station in south Mumbai have been arrested in the case. As per the complainants, the accused extorted money from them last December by threatening to tip off the Income Tax department about cash movements and other business activities carried out by them.

