Russia, Iran to take practical steps to circumvent Western sanctions -RIA cites Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow would work with Iran to take practical steps in an effort to circumvent Western sanctions, the RIA news agency said.
It was not immediately clear if he was referring to sanctions against Russia exclusively, or also those against Iran.
