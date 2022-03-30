Maha: Two clerks of private school held for taking bribe on promise of admission

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said it has arrested two clerks of a private school in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly seeking and accepting Rs 9,000 bribe on the promise of giving admission to a child. The arrest was made on Tuesday, an official release said.

The accused were identified as Tehaseen Mohid Ahmed Momin, 36, and Akhil Malik Shaikh, 52. Momin and Shaikh work are clerk and senior clerk, respectively, at Ayesha Siddhika Girls Urdu School, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACB - Navi Mumbai) Jyoti Deshmukh said in the release. The accused demanded Rs 9,000 over and above the regular fees from the complainant for giving admission to a child in the Junior KG in their government-aided school, the official added.

The complainant approached the ACB, whose officials laid a trap at the school on Tuesday and arrested the duo while accepting Rs 9,000 bribe from the complainant.

Offences under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered against the accused duo at the Shanti Nagar police station.

