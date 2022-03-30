Trimble inaugurates new R&D centre in Chennai

Industrial technology company Trimble on Wednesday said it has set up its new research and development center in the city --- the second-largest facility outside the United States.

The Centre at the Varalakshmi Information Technology Park, on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (popularly known as IT Corridor), is spread across three lakh square feet and has a seating capacity of 2,000 staff.

In view of the Covid-19, the company said 60 percent of the building features an open office design, with a minimum of six feet between employees' seating arrangements. The Chennai office would also be adopting hybrid working model, the company said in a statement here.

Trimble Senior Vice President Ronald Bisio who inaugurated the new office said, ''India's abundance of skilled R&D talent in cutting-edge technologies such as cloud, AI, analytics and web services makes it a natural choice for housing one of our largest R&D operations''.

''India is a strategic market for our businesses, including construction, agriculture, and geospatial and we remain committed to grow our operations here and deliver greater value through our innovations to our customers not just in India but around the world,'' he said.

The office has a well-equipped library, state-of-the-art research labs, play areas, health food cafe among others. The Chennai office is equipped with a rainwater harvesting system and an onsite wastewater treatment and recycling system for sustainable water management, it said.

''Trimble's new office in Chennai marks an important milestone for our presence in India. The continual growth of Trimble's India R&D Centre is a testimony to India's talent potential,'' Trimble South Asia Region Vice-President and Managing Director Rajan Aiyer said.

''We are truly thankful to Trimble executive management who have placed such great faith over the years in our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions from India for our customers around the world,'' he added.

