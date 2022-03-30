Left Menu

Turkish opposition politician on trial accused of espionage

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:58 IST
Turkish opposition politician on trial accused of espionage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Turkey

A prominent Turkish military analyst and opposition politician accused of engaging in political and military espionage for allegedly selling state secrets to foreign diplomats went on trial on Wednesday.

In the first hearing of the trial against Metin Gurcan, the court ruled to hold the trial behind closed doors on grounds that some of the accusations levelled against him fell within "the scope of state secrets", the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Journalists and spectators were asked to leave the courtroom.

Gurcan, 46, faces life imprisonment if found guilty of the charges of obtaining and disclosing state secrets for the purpose of political or military espionage. He has denied the accusations against him.

Gurcan is a retired army officer and founding member of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), which is led by former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan.

He was detained in his apartment in Istanbul on November 29.

Babacan has defended Gurcan, saying the analyst had no means of accessing confidential information and insisting that his analyses consisted of information compiled from open sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

