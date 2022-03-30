Left Menu

China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties- Chinese foreign min

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:00 IST
China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties- Chinese foreign min
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China and Russia are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in China with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said bilateral ties had withstood new tests amid the changing international situation but had maintained the "correct" direction of development, and reaffirmed China's support for continued peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

