China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties- Chinese foreign min
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:00 IST
- Country:
- China
China and Russia are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in China with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Wang said bilateral ties had withstood new tests amid the changing international situation but had maintained the "correct" direction of development, and reaffirmed China's support for continued peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aircraft leasing arm of Japan's SMFG says to terminate 35 Russian leases
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news
China reports 3,602 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 14 vs 1,437 a day earlier
COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak
Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news