Left Menu

Birbhum killings: Three more arrested over TMC leader's murder

The fresh apprehensions took the total number of arrests to four.Meanwhile, CBI sleuths questioned an officer of Rampurhat police station, besides witnesses and those arrested in connection with the killing of nine people, including women and children, in Bogtui village following Sheikhs murder.

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:05 IST
Birbhum killings: Three more arrested over TMC leader's murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

One was nabbed from the West Bengal-Jharkhand boundary in Birbhum, one from Rampurhat and the third from Malda district on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

''In CCTV footage, they were seen among those hurling bombs during Bhadu Sheikh's murder. They went into hiding after the incident,'' he said.

The trio was produced before a court, which remanded them to 10 days in police custody, the officer said.

Earlier, one more person was nabbed over Sheikh's murder. The fresh apprehensions took the total number of arrests to four.

Meanwhile, CBI sleuths questioned an officer of Rampurhat police station, besides witnesses and those arrested in connection with the killing of nine people, including women and children, in Bogtui village following Sheikh's murder. The CBI sleuths conducted searches in five locations as part of their probe into the incident. Investigators have prepared a list of firefighters and a few policemen present at the spot during the rescue operation after the incident and spoke with them.

''We need to talk to them again to find out more details,'' a CBI official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the killings following a Calcutta High Court order, is yet to make any arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022