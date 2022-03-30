4 swimming instructors from Gurugram arrested for gang rape of nurse

Four swimming instructors from Gurugram near Delhi have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 22-year old nurse here, police said.

According to police, one of the accused Rajat Suresh befriended the woman on a dating app and took her to a hotel on March 24. Later, he took her to his room that he had shared with three of his friends, who have been identified as Yogesh Kumar, Shiv Rana and Dev Saroha.

The survivor alleged in her complaint to the police that the four men raped and assaulted her.

She later informed her friends who reached there and rescued her, the police said.

Based on her complaint, the four men were arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said Rajat from Gurugram has been living in the city for very long time while Yogesh, Rana and Saroha had come to the city a few months ago to attend a coaching clinic at a private club in Chamarajpet in the city.

None of them were associated with any official swimming body and were swimming trainers at a private swimming pool, police said.

Rajat was arrested from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru when he was planning to flee. The others were arrested from Basavanagudi and Chikpet area.

