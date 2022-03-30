Wife, four others held for man's murder

A woman, her lover, and three others have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, police in Palghar district said on Wednesday.

The body of an unidentified man was found at Dungipada in the jurisdiction of Manor police station on March 24, said police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Panchal (42), a resident of Khopat in Thane city. The probe revealed that his wife Shital had an illicit relationship with Naresh Bodhane, and they allegedly hatched the conspiracy to get rid of Panchal.

On March 23, Bodhane and the other accused took Panchal in a car to Palghar and allegedly strangled him inside the vehicle before dumping the body on the roadside. Besides Bodhane and Sheetal Panchal, police on Tuesday arrested Ajay Matera, Rakesh Arvandekar, and Satish Housare. Further probe is on.

