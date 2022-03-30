NATO must boost Baltic defences, Estonia's prime minister says
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
The NATO alliance must sharpen its land, air, and sea defense capabilities in the Baltic region, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.
"In order to have peace we have to prepare for war," Kallas told a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister at Estonia's Tapa military base.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement