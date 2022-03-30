Left Menu

NATO must boost Baltic defences, Estonia's prime minister says

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:23 IST
Kaja Kallas Image Credit: Flickr

The NATO alliance must sharpen its land, air, and sea defense capabilities in the Baltic region, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"In order to have peace we have to prepare for war," Kallas told a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister at Estonia's Tapa military base.

