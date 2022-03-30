Left Menu

Man dies after being hit by car in Delhi

A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a rashly-driven car in central Delhi Janpath area, police said. Girdhari was shifted to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth said. In the video, a rashly-driven red car is seen hitting Girdhari while he was crossing the road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:29 IST
Man dies after being hit by car in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a rashly-driven car in central Delhi Janpath area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Girdhari, they said. The information about the accident was received at Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said. Girdhari was shifted to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the the Indian Penal Code has been being registered, the DCP said. Girdhari used to work as mason, the police said, adding that efforts are on to catch the accused. The video of the incident was also circulated on social media. In the video, a rashly-driven red car is seen hitting Girdhari while he was crossing the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022