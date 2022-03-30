NATO must boost Baltic defences, Estonia's prime minister says

The NATO alliance must sharpen its land, air and sea defence capabilities in the Baltic region, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"In order to have peace we have to prepare for war," Kallas told a joint news conference with Denmark's prime minister at Estonia's Tapa military base. The current situation in the Baltics "is not sufficient" for a credible defence, she said.

"We would need combat-ready divisions supported by enablers to provide air defence, long-range fire and command elements. We must move from air policing to air defence. We need more NATO ships patrolling the Baltic sea," Kallas said.

