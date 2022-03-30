Left Menu

NIA can't label me terrorist without attributing any act of violence, Teltumbde tells HC while seeking bail in Elgar case

There are certain letters that have been found by the NIA from the computer of one Rona Wilson co-accused, and they apparently say that one Anand was involved in certain anti-national activities, Desai said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:39 IST
NIA can't label me terrorist without attributing any act of violence, Teltumbde tells HC while seeking bail in Elgar case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Academic Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had labelled him a terrorist without attributing to him any direct act of violence.

Teltumbde's counsel Mihir Desai told the high court that while the NIA had claimed in its charge sheet in the case that Teltumbde was part of terrorist organisations and that he abetted terrorist activities, he had not been charged directly for any particular act of violence in the case.

For one to be called a terrorist, there must be an act of violence, Desai told a bench of Justices S B Shukre and G A Sanap.

He was arguing on Teltumbde's behalf, seeking bail for him in the case.

''It is going to be my argument that a terrorist activity involves some type of violence. Now, it is not even their case that I was involved in any violence. In that case, you (NIA) cannot say that I (Teltumbde) am a terrorist,'' Desai argued.

Desai further argued that while the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), under which Teltumbde and his co-accused have been charged in the case, imposed stringent restrictions on geabt of bail, the high court must keep in mind several Supreme Court judgements, which mandate that an accused must not be kept behind bars endlessly without a trial, or in cases where trials went on for long.

The trial in the present case is not likely to begin anytime soon, he said.

''Anand Teltumbde has written 16 books on the issue of caste in India. He is active in civil rights movements since 35 years. He's reached the zenith in his career as well,'' Desai said. ''There are certain letters that have been found (by the NIA) from the computer of one Rona Wilson (co-accused), and they apparently say that one 'Anand' was involved in certain anti-national activities,'' Desai said. He argued that while hearing the bail plea, the high court will have to consider that even if eventually the authenticity of the said letters was probed in court and they were admitted as evidence, would the mere mention of the name Anand be adequate to convict Teltumbde in the case.

''If the court feels that I (Teltumbde) cannot be convicted based on the evidence before the court then I will be entitled to bail,'' Desai said. The high court will continue hearing the plea further on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022