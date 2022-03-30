Ukraine to discuss 'military-technical' co-operation with Turkish officials - negotiator
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:49 IST
The Ukrainian delegation which held talks with Russia in Istanbul this week is staying behind to hold talks on "military-technical" co-operation with the Turkish government on Wednesday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said.
Turkey has played an intermediary role between Ukraine and Russia since the Russian invasion. Previously Turkey has cooperated closely with Russia in energy, trade and defence but it has also sold Bayraktar TB-2 drones to Kyiv, angering Moscow.
