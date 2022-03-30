About 2,042 CAPF personnel lost lives in uniform in last three years, says Union Minister

A total of 2,042 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel lost their lives while performing their duty in the last three years, said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai, through a written reply in Rajya Sabha, submitted the data of CAPF personnel who died on duty.

"2,042 officers died on duty between 2019 and 2021 including 247 Gazetted Officers (GOs) and 1,995 Non Gazetted Officers (NGOs) belonging to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles," reads the answer. As per the data, a total of 622 CAPF personnel, including 15 GOs and 607 NGOs, passed away on duty in 2019, followed by 691 personnel (14 GOs and 677 NGOs) in 2020, and 729 personnel (18 GOs and 711 NGOs) in 2021.

The Indian Muslim League MP Abdul Wahab asked the question that "whether the government has the data of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers who passed away while on duty during the last three years." In another question of "whether government had received any proposal to rehabilitate the dependents of the security forces", Rai said the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board inter alia provides assistance to the dependents of the deceased personnel including counselling for their employment.

"The benefits admissible to Next of Kin (NoK) of CAPFs and Assam Rifles personnel who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, inter alia, include the central ex-gratia lump-sum compensation ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh; and Liberalized Family Pension under Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules, 1939," said the Minister. The Minister further added that all other normal service benefits like Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG), Leave Encashment, Central Government Employees Group insurance Scheme (CGEGIS) and General Provident Fund are also provided to the family of the personnel passed away on duty.

"Ex-gratia and other types of financial assistance from Risk, Welfare or Benevolent Fund of the force concerned in accordance with the norms of the fund are also provided," said the Minister. Public contribution up to Rs 15 lakh by uploading names of such Personnel, who are martyred, on 'Bharat ke Veer' online portal; additional financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to parents of married deceased personnel from 'Bharat ke Veer' Corpus; and insurance coverage under CAPF Salary Package Scheme is also provided.

"Issuance of 'Operational Casualty Certificate' entitling NoKs to certain benefits like Air and Rail travel fare concession and allotment of retail petroleum outlet, compassionate appointment to the eligible dependents in accordance with the government instructions, quota for wards for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, scholarship under Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) at Rs 3,000 per month for girls and Rs 2,500 per month for boys, and payment of compensation, assistance by some states and Union Territories as per their rules are also under the procedure," the Minister said. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament underway began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

