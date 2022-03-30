Europe must shut ports to Russian ships, Ukraine president tells Norwegian parliament
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:01 IST
Norway and the rest of Europe should close their sea ports to Russian ships, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Norwegian parliament on Wednesday.
"The European Union, and I do hope so Norway, need to introduce the ban on Russian vessels to use European ports for the time being while they are blocking our ports," Zelenskiy said via video link from Ukraine.
