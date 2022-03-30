Left Menu

HC grants advance bail to Jayakumar's daughter

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted advance bail to Jaya Priya, daughter of AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar and her husband Naveen Kumar, who apprehended arrest in connection with a land grabbing case.Justice A D Jagadish Chandira granted the conditional relief, while passing orders on the anticipatory bail applications from the duo, today.Earlier, applicants senior counsel A Natarajan told the judge that a civil dispute involving the family members was given criminal colour.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted advance bail to Jaya Priya, daughter of AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar and her husband Naveen Kumar, who apprehended arrest in connection with a land grabbing case.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira granted the conditional relief, while passing orders on the anticipatory bail applications from the duo, today.

Earlier, applicants' senior counsel A Natarajan told the judge that a civil dispute involving the family members was given criminal colour. The complainant -- Magesh Kumar -- is none other than the elder brother of Naveen Kumar. Already Jayakumar was granted bail by the High Court in the same case, Natarajan argued.

The judge said that both the accused shall appear before the CCB police daily for two weeks.

