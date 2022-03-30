Secretary reviews operations of Fair Price Shop and Purchase Centre on MP tour

The Secretary, Department of Food& Public Distribution, Shri Sudhanshu Pandey while on his tour to Madhya Pradesh inspected and reviewed the operations of Fair Price Shop and Purchase Centre at Panthpipliya(Ujjain) along with Principal Secretary (Food), Govt of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai.

Shri Pandey inspected Steel Silo at Dewas and reviewed various operations of the Silo and Purchase Centre established on the same premises to facilitate farmers. He also interacted with the farmers and took their feedback. Shri Kidwai explained the advantages of scientific storages at Silo and Shri Pandey appreciated the modernization and automation process adopted there.

The Secretary DFPD interacted with NFSA beneficiaries and farmers. Shri Kidwai explained the online mechanism adopted at FPSs and Purchase Centres to bring transparency and real-time updation of data of the field operations. He also explained the state initiative to install Grain Cleaning Machines at Purchase Centres to facilitate Farmers. He said that Full MSP will be paid by the Government to farmers.

Shri Pandey held a meeting with the ACS (Agri), PS (Food), PS (Cooperatives), PS (Industries) and officers of Govt of MP wherein Crop Diversification, Export and Branding of Wheat of MP, preparations of the state for procurement operations, distribution of fortified rice, encouraging production of millets, Ethanol Production Policy, setting up of units for production of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), etc were discussed.

To explore the opportunity of branding and export of wheat of MP, Shri Pandey informed that there is a shortage of wheat/ flour in Europe and traders may be willing to procure all good quality wheat from all the possible channels. He further suggested that MP's Wheat should be promoted in global markets and the state should take initiatives for its branding. He informed that Brand India Equity Foundation shall also assist in promotion of MP Wheat. ACS (Agriculture) suggested that the branding part be covered in the dossier of Dept of Agriculture.

Shri Pandey informed that in the high-level meeting held with the Railway Ministry, in which it has been decided that rakes on overriding priority shall be provided to all the exporters possessing export orders.

Drawing the attention of the state to the important project of the centre which is distribution of Fortified Rice under ICDS and MDM schemes, he suggested that the state health department should be roped in for monitoring the health developments of such children. As the state has ambitious plans of increased paddy procurement he suggested that the fortified rice can be procured locally with FRK units being established on long term objective of 100% fortified rice for aspirational and heavy burdened districts.

Shri Pandey emphasised on crop diversification from Paddy/ wheat to pulses and oilseeds. He informed that India consumes 250 LMT of edible oil whereas only 100 LMT is being produced locally. Palm oil contributes to 62% of Indian edible oil imports. He emphasised that if the country produces crops like mustard and sunflower, the burden of imports could be considerably reduced. Moreover, the consumers shall be benefited as rising prices shall be checked due to local production and more oil nutritiously superior to Palm oil would be consumed by end user. He further added that since the paddy production in the state is now on increasing trend, the state should focus on promoting setting up of Rice Bran Oil Industry.

He further focused on need to promote sowing of oilseeds like Mustard, Sunflower, Soyabean and pulses like Masoor. The developments in the local and international markets need to be followed up closely and the information and suggestions need to be sent to the farmers regularly.

Shri Pandey suggested that it would be beneficial of all the stakeholders if the state successfully promotes diversification from the conventional crops of wheat and paddy. The farmers may be benefitted from higher income but simultaneously, the consumers should also be benefitted from lower prices.

Shri Kidwai informed about the plans to enhance the storage capacity in the state and was informed that the state government is using more than 225 Lakh MT of state owned and private covered capacity as on date. Shri Pandey suggested that capacity be enhanced in the remote tribal areas so that availability of foodgrain may be ensured all the time and locals could be benefitted. He advised state govt to increase the coverage of NFSA beneficiaries in High Burden and Aspirational Districts which is presently around 88% in MP.

The Secretary DFPD informed that PMGKAY has been extended up to Sep'22 and suggested that quick action needs to be ensured for timely availability of sufficient quantities of rice and wheat in every corner of the state to ensure maximum benefits to the beneficiaries.

