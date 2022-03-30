World News Roundup: S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test; Mariupol a strategic prize for Russia, symbol of resistance for Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

South Korea's military has said North Korea's largest missile test yet used an older, smaller intercontinental ballistic missile, and not the massive new Hwasong-17 ICBM, in part to try to head off negative domestic reaction to a failed launch. South Korean and U.S. officials have concluded that the March 24 launch appears to have been a Hwasong-15 ICBM, a defense ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Mariupol a strategic prize for Russia, symbol of resistance for Ukraine

The southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol has been under heavy fire from Russian forces since soon after the war began on Feb. 24. Nearly 5,000 people have been killed and buildings across the city destroyed, according to the mayor. He said 290,000 people had fled by March 27 but that at least 160,000 were still trapped without power and with little food or other supplies.

China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties, Beijing says

Moscow and Beijing are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in eastern China with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, amid the Ukraine crisis. The two also condemned what they called illegal and counter-productive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Analysis-Cost of living woes boost "phoenix" Le Pen in race for French presidency

For a far-right challenger whose past presidential campaigns have centred on pugnacious anti-immigration, eurosceptic rhetoric, Marine Le Pen has a new message for voters and it is working: I'll put money back in your pockets. Le Pen has tapped into discontent over the rising cost of living as inflation hits multi-year highs after Russia invaded. Her climb in opinion polls less than a fortnight ahead of the vote is causing unease in President Emmanuel Macron's camp.

China hosts Russia, U.S. officials for talks on Afghanistan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, where China was set to host two days of meetings on Afghanistan, state broadcaster CGTN reported. The report gave no other details on their meeting.

Shanghai expands COVID lockdown as new daily cases surge by a third

Authorities began locking down some western areas of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule, as new COVID-19 cases in China's most populous city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus from spreading. Home to 26 million people, China's financial hub is on the third day of lockdown officials are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic center west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered mass tests.

Russians bombard cities as losses force them back

Russian forces bombarded a besieged city in northern Ukraine on Wednesday, a day after promising to scale down operations there, and Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed a pullback near the capital as a ploy to regroup by invaders taking heavy losses. Nearly five weeks into an invasion in which it has failed to capture any major cities, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv "to increase mutual trust" for peace talks.

Israeli forces on high alert after deadly Palestinian shooting attack

Israeli security forces were on high alert on Wednesday after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks that has stoked fears of wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel was facing a "new wave of terrorism" and called a security cabinet meeting, as police beefed up their presence in Israeli cities.

Sri Lanka suffers long power cuts as currency shortage makes fuel scarce

Businesses and households in Sri Lanka faced 10-hour-long power cuts on Wednesday as a deepening economic crisis roiled markets and the electricity regulator urged over a million government employees to work from home to save on fuel. The island nation has been unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage and is poised to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, having slid into its worst economic crisis in decades.

Hong Kong leader says city's brain drain is 'unarguable'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was "unarguable" that the global financial hub was seeing a brain drain due to stringent coronavirus rules, but added she valued the city's international status and envisioned a "better development" after the pandemic. Lam's comments come amid a backlash from businesses and residents who see the rest of the world shifting to living with the virus while Hong Kong officially sticks to a dynamic-zero COVID-19 strategy to curb all outbreaks as soon as they occur.

