Ukrainian negotiator voices optimism after talks with Russia
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday he felt optimistic after talks with Russia at which Moscow said it would scale down military operations near Kyiv and a city in northern Ukraine.
"I have an optimistic impression of the round of negotiations in Istanbul," Podolyak told an online briefing following Tuesday's talks in Turkey.
He said a proposed system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be offered in exchange for its neutrality, would be put to a nationwide referendum only after Russian troops withdrew to positions they held before invading Ukraine.
