Ukrainian negotiator voices optimism after talks with Russia

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:39 IST
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday he felt optimistic after talks with Russia at which Moscow said it would scale down military operations near Kyiv and a city in northern Ukraine.

"I have an optimistic impression of the round of negotiations in Istanbul," Podolyak told an online briefing following Tuesday's talks in Turkey.

He said a proposed system of security guarantees for Ukraine, which would be offered in exchange for its neutrality, would be put to a nationwide referendum only after Russian troops withdrew to positions they held before invading Ukraine.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

