Left Menu

Indiana officers fatally shoot woman in police parking lot

PTI | Greenwood | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:43 IST
Indiana officers fatally shoot woman in police parking lot
  • Country:
  • United States

Suburban Indianapolis officers fatally shot a woman after she rammed multiple squad cars with her vehicle and nearly struck officers following a high-speed pursuit that ended in the police department's parking lot, authorities said.

Officers in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, were responding about 11 pm Tuesday to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver when they spotted the woman's car and a pursuit began through Greenwood's downtown, police said.

The woman was involved in a noninjury crash during the pursuit, which continued to the back parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department. A police spokesman told WTHR-TV that officers blocked the lot's entrances in an attempt to stop the woman's erratic driving.

Police said she continued driving recklessly in the parking lot, and multiple officers fired their weapons, killing her, after she rammed several police cars and nearly hit officers who tried repeatedly to box in her car.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released, pending notification of her relatives, the Johnson County Coroner said in a Facebook post.

Police said there is officer body camera and surveillance footage of what happened. The Associated Press left a message for Greenwood police Wednesday seeking additional information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022