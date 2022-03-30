Artillery rocked Kyiv's suburbs and a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after Russia promised to scale down operations there. Ukraine's government and Western allies said the pullback was a ploy to regroup by invaders taking heavy losses. FIGHTING * The mayor of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Vladyslav Astroshenko, said Russian bombardment had intensified over the past 24 hours, with more than 100,000 people trapped with supplies to last about a week. Bombings were also reported in the west of the country. * Russia is shifting some forces from northern Ukraine to the east, where it is trying to encircle the main Ukrainian force there, said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Some Russians will stay behind near Kyiv to tie Ukrainian forces down, he added. * Russia is shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said. * British military intelligence said losses had forced some Russian units to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganise and resupply.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said he felt optimistic after the talks at which Moscow said it would scale down military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv. * Britain will take a very sceptical view towards Russia and its pledge to scale down operations. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said London would judge Moscow by its actions, not words. * The foreign ministers of Russia and China, meeting in China, both condemn what they regard as illegal and counter-productive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said. ECONOMY * Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy, an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia. * All Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, the Kremlin signaled

REFUGEES * The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now 4,019,287, the United Nations' Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said. QUOTES * "Ukrainians are not naive people," said President Zelenskiy. "Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result."

(Compiled by Gareth Jones)

