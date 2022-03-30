Russia says Kyiv has stated willingness to meet Moscow's core demands
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:55 IST
Russia's lead negotiator at talks with Ukraine said on Wednesday that Kyiv had stated a willingness to meet Moscow's core demands, but that Russia's position on Donbas and annexed Crimea remained unchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
