UK asks ports to refuse access to ferry companies paying below minimum wage

The government on Wednesday asked British ports to refuse access to regular ferry services that do not pay workers the existing minimum wage, setting out a package of measures in response to P&O Ferries decision to sack 800 workers.

"I want to see British ports refusing access to ferry companies who don't pay a fair wage, as soon as practical," Shapps told parliament.

