UK asks ports to refuse access to ferry companies paying below minimum wage
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:56 IST
The government on Wednesday asked British ports to refuse access to regular ferry services that do not pay workers the existing minimum wage, setting out a package of measures in response to P&O Ferries decision to sack 800 workers.
"I want to see British ports refusing access to ferry companies who don't pay a fair wage, as soon as practical," Shapps told parliament.
