37 cantonment hospitals to start Ayurveda clinics from May 1: Defence Ministry

A total of 37 cantonment hospitals across the country will start Ayurveda clinics from May 1 onwards to provide more people the benefits of Indian traditional medicines, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.The move will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including armed forces personnel, their families and civilians availing health services from these hospitals, the ministrys statement noted.The decision to start the aforementioned clinics was taken at a recent high level meeting held between Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 37 cantonment hospitals across the country will start Ayurveda clinics from May 1 onwards to provide more people the benefits of Indian traditional medicines, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

''The move will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including armed forces personnel, their families and civilians availing health services from these hospitals,'' the ministry's statement noted.

The decision to start the aforementioned clinics was taken at a recent high level meeting held between Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Secretary Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha, it said. To support this initiative, Ministry of AYUSH is providing skilled AYUSH doctors and pharmacists to the 37 cantonment hospitals, it said. ''Officials of Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH would work in close collaboration to make these 37 Ayurveda Centres functional,'' it stated. These 37 cantonment hospitals are based in cities such as Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Dehradun, Mhow, Pachmarhi, Shahjahanpur, Jabalpur, Badami Bagh and Barrackpore.

