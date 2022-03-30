Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend diamond jubilee fete of Chetak helicopter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at a conclave to be organised here on April 2 to commemorate the diamond jubilee of Chetak helicopter in the country's Armed Forces.

The conclave is being organised by the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, here, under the aegis of Indian Air Force and Training Command, IAF.

The conclave, scheduled at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, is to be attended by the Chief of the Air Staff V R Chaudhari, senior retired and serving officers of the helicopter stream from the three services, and officials of Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a defence press release said here on Tuesday.

The meet intends to be a platform to showcase helicopter operations by highlighting Chetak's in particular, said the release.

