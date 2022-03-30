Left Menu

Indian Railways develops digital database of land records, says Minister

The Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday informed about the development of a Land Management Module under the Track Management System (TMS) Portal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:01 IST
Indian Railways develops digital database of land records, says Minister
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday informed about the development of a Land Management Module under the Track Management System (TMS) Portal. The system has a centralized database for land records of Railways. It includes area details, usage details and authenticated land plan.

About 95 per cent of total land plans have been uploaded on the TMS portal. "Digitization of land record in the Land Management module is a continuous process as railways continue to acquire land for its various projects," stated the Ministry of Railways.

The Railway Minister also informed that Railway has planned to make its entire asset including land and buildings including encroachment details available on IR-Geo Portal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022