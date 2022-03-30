Indian Railways develops digital database of land records, says Minister

The Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday informed about the development of a Land Management Module under the Track Management System (TMS) Portal. The system has a centralized database for land records of Railways. It includes area details, usage details and authenticated land plan.

About 95 per cent of total land plans have been uploaded on the TMS portal. "Digitization of land record in the Land Management module is a continuous process as railways continue to acquire land for its various projects," stated the Ministry of Railways.

The Railway Minister also informed that Railway has planned to make its entire asset including land and buildings including encroachment details available on IR-Geo Portal. (ANI)

