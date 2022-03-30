Left Menu

Stranded TN fishermen rescued from coastal Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:02 IST
Stranded TN fishermen rescued from coastal Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu, stranded after the boat in which they were travelling suffered a technical snag, were rescued in an air-sea coordinated mission, the Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The fishermen who set out to sea on March 13 were drifting about 95 nautical miles off Andhra Pradesh coast since March 25 after the main engine on the boat suffered the snag, an official release said here.

An ICG aircraft located the fishermen and alerted the Coast Guard ship 'Priyadarshini' which was patrolling in the area for immediate assistance.

The team in the ICG ship provided technical support, rectified the issue and made the boat operational. All the nine fishermen were healthy and the boat was escorted near the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Noting that the incident highlights the disadvantages of fishing alone, the Coast Guard appealed to the fishermen to take up fishing in groups, carry adequate life-saving appliances and communication equipment on-board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022