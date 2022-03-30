Left Menu

UK asks ports to refuse access to ferry companies paying below minimum wage

Shapps also announced several other measure in response to the P&O decision, including his intention to seek international 'minimum wage corridors' with allies to help make sure workers are not paid below the British rate.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:03 IST
The government on Wednesday asked British ports to refuse access to regular ferry services that do not pay workers the existing minimum wage, setting out a package of measures in response to P&O Ferries decision to sack 800 workers.

"I want to see British ports refusing access to ferry companies who don't pay a fair wage, as soon as practical," Shapps told parliament. Shapps said the request was an interim measure while the government consulted on legislative changes to make it a legal requirement.

P&O's decision to layoff hundreds of workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff, paid at rates below the minimum wage, has provoked widespread anger among ministers, opposition lawmakers and trade unions. Shapps also announced several other measure in response to the P&O decision, including his intention to seek international 'minimum wage corridors' with allies to help make sure workers are not paid below the British rate.

