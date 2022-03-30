IAF to organise conclave to commemorate Chetak helicopter's 60 years of service

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it will organise a conclave at its Hakimpet station in Secunderabad to commemorate the Chetak helicopter's 60 years of service.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the conclave that will be organised on April 2, according to a statement issued by the IAF.

Chetak was inducted in the IAF in April 1962.

''The conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular,'' the statement noted.

The event will involve reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the services, it said.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior officials of the helicopter branch of the three armed forces will participate in the conclave, it mentioned.

Officials of the defence ministry, the Indian Coast Guard and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will also participate in the conclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)